Mayor Ryan responds to Halton-Pope's call for hard control board.

The discussion over Buffalo’s financial situation and approaching fiscal year is far from over, despite a budget being passed a few days ago.

Shortly before it passed earlier this week, Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope filed a resolution for a hard fiscal control board by the Buffalo Financial Stability Authority. She made the filing Tuesday, before Ryan’s amended budget was passed with a property tax increase of 19% instead of almost 26%.

But Mayor Sean Ryan has pushed back against the possible decision.

“Right now, our plow drivers, our mechanics, our garbage truck drivers, they have yet to catch up, so they are paid less than any municipality in Western New York," he said. "So, to put forth a resolution to bring in a control board at this point is really irresponsible.”

He adds that while spending increased by 1.4%, that’s still less than the inflation increase of 4%.

The city’s Fiscal Stability Authority currently serves in an advisory role. Halton-Pope’s request calls for a hard control board because the city is, in her opinion, failing to “adequately address” its financial situation.