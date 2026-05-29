© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayor Ryan responds to Halton-Pope's call for hard control board.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan, second from right, speaks with Elmwood Villiage Association Board President Therese Deutschlander during an event on Elmwood Avenue.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan, second from right, speaks with Elmwood Villiage Association Board President Therese Deutschlander during an event on Elmwood Avenue.

The discussion over Buffalo’s financial situation and approaching fiscal year is far from over, despite a budget being passed a few days ago.

Shortly before it passed earlier this week, Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope filed a resolution for a hard fiscal control board by the Buffalo Financial Stability Authority. She made the filing Tuesday, before Ryan’s amended budget was passed with a property tax increase of 19% instead of almost 26%.

But Mayor Sean Ryan has pushed back against the possible decision.

“Right now, our plow drivers, our mechanics, our garbage truck drivers, they have yet to catch up, so they are paid less than any municipality in Western New York," he said. "So, to put forth a resolution to bring in a control board at this point is really irresponsible.”

He adds that while spending increased by 1.4%, that’s still less than the inflation increase of 4%.

The city’s Fiscal Stability Authority currently serves in an advisory role. Halton-Pope’s request calls for a hard control board because the city is, in her opinion, failing to “adequately address” its financial situation.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone