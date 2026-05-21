What Erie County’s new STUNT Law means for your street this summer

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one third of all motor vehicle fatalities happen due to speeding. But if potential injury or death wasn’t deterrent enough, people engaging in street racing or stunts in Erie County this summer will face new legal penalties.

"Families should feel safe walking in their communities," said Legislator Michael Kooshoian.

Last fall, the county passed the Safeguarding Traffic, Unlawful Racing, and Noise Transgressions, or STUNT law, which can now leave offenders with potential restitution, jail time or fines.

"One reckless decision behind the wheel can lead to catastrophic injuries, lifelong trauma, or the loss of life," Kooshoian said Thursday. "We've seen far too many tragedies across this country caused by speeding and reckless driving, and Erie County's taking proactive steps to prevent those tragedies from happening here. The STUNT law sends a clear message that dangerous driving behavior will not be tolerated on our streets."

First time offenders can face up to 15 days in jail or a $500 fine; each additional offense becomes a misdemeanor with up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Offenders can also face restitution if they injure someone or damage something.

"Residents have raised serious concerns about reckless driving, street takeovers, excessive speeding, burnouts, drag racing, and dangerous driving exhibitions occurring on public roads and in parking lots," Kooshoian said. "These activities are not harmless entertainment; they create dangerous situations for drivers, pedestrians, first responders, and innocent families trying to get home safely.

In fact, a recent study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety , showed nearly half of respondents in the Northeast U.S. expressed concern with street racing on public roads.

Legislator Kooshoian emphasized that citizens seeing these acts should document them and report them to the police.