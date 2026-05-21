Light City Carshare unveils fleet of electric vehicles on Buffalo's East Side

Transportation accessibility for residents without vehicles is taking a step forward in Buffalo.

Light City Carshare has kicked off its pilot program with a new trio of electric vehicles. The goal is to improve transportation ability throughout the city but especially the East Side. The program is funded through part of a $10 million grant awarded to Clean Mobility Buffalo.

Light City Carshare Director of External Operations Sinclair McGuffin understands the necessity of reliable transportation since she chose to go multiple years without a vehicle.

“Our plans (are) continuing to grow this program with community input at the forefront, building on the goals of Clean Mobility Buffalo, and collaborating with workforce partners, so that more residents can access jobs and training opportunities that were previously out of reach.”

Another key partner is Local Initiative Support Corporation, a national organization that partners with local groups for economic and infrastructure opportunities. The carshare fills a major demand, said Tyra Johnson Hux, Western New York operations director for LISC New York.

“Carshare is what people want. Yes, they want all the other things that we're doing in Clean Mobility, but they are really consistently asking about the carshare the most," she said. "And the demand was clear, and the need was very real, and so even though it was difficult, it was a clear path that something needed to be done.”

Vehicles can be reserved for $5 an hour or $40 for a full day and unlocked through the Zev app. The maximum time a vehicle may be reserved is 24 hours but that can be renewed if the vehicle is still available.

The three electric vehicles are housed at True Bethel Baptist on East Ferry Street, Tri-Main Center on Main Street, and Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology on Sycamore. Light City doesn’t have disability accessible vehicles yet but hopes to provide those services in the future.