Montreal ends Buffalo's season in game 7 overtime thriller

Overtime, game 7, one shot separated the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens series.

With a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Buffalo Sabres fell to the Montreal Canadiens at home on Monday night in overtime 3-2, ending a historic season for Buffalo.

In the first period, Montreal got things going with a shot pass from Kaiden Guhle. The puck deflected off Phillip Denault's skate. Upon a quick review by the officials, Denault didn't seem to kick the puck, which would've disallowed the goal; instead, he placed his foot in a position to direct it in.

On Montreal's first powerplay of the night, Zachary Bolduc finished a feed from Nick Suzuki, making it 2-0. Lane Hutson was also credited with an assist. KeyBank Center was silenced.

Late in the first, Tage Thompson turned the puck over at the Montreal blue line, but Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen bailed him out with a breakaway save, keeping Buffalo trailing by two.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes / FR171450 AP Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes a save in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

In the second period, after several chances to get on the board, the Sabres got within one. Mattias Sammuelsson put a shot on net that tipped off Jordan Greenway, which found its way past Jakub Dobes, scoring on Buffalo's 16th shot of the night.

Momentum started to shift the Sabres' way towards the end of the 2nd and into the 3rd period. With speed, Owen Power rushed into the Montreal zone and connected with Rasmus Dahlin to tie the game, one of the most clutch and beautiful goals of the postseason for Buffalo.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes / FR171450 AP Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) celebrates after his goal during the third period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Sabres outshot the Canadiens 34-22 as regulation expired.

In overtime, 11:22 in, Montreal forward Alex Newhook beat Luukkonen glove side to clinch the Eastern Conference Finals for the Canadiens.

