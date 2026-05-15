Candlelight Cabinetry to reopen with new name, owners after state, private investment

Candlelight Cabinetry in Lockport will reopen in the next few weeks under a new name, Candlelight Curated, and new owner after state intervention.

Earlier this year, the cabinet-maker quickly shuttered after operating since the 1990s and selling their product throughout the East Coast. Millions of dollars from private investors and tax credits will allow the new owners to bring an estimated 100 jobs back to Lockport.

According to Aaron Santarosa, one of the investors, investors have contributed $6 million in getting Candlelight operational again, and may contribute up to $11 million altogether as they build the business up again. The project also received $2 million in tax credits from the state.

Emyle Watkins / BTPM NPR Candlelight Curated CEO Peter Demakos speaks in front of the business in Lockport on May 15, 2026.

Candlelight Cabinetry last posted to their Facebook on January 16, 2026. That same month, people self-reporting to be dealers and former employees were posting on social media about concerns with the company. WKBW reported that employees were 'furloughed' on January 22.

In a press conference Friday outside the manufacturer, State Senator Rob Ortt said the business was "mismanaged."

"To me, I'll say it, it was just a case of, you know, it was mismanaged to where it got to that point," Ortt said. "And so with the right management, all the bones here are good, the workers are ready to get back to work, and I have no doubt that this company will continue to do great things and be very successful and make money."

Santarosa shared that they, through a network of former employees, are working to bring back the workers who lost their jobs, while also hiring new employees.

Previous workers are expected to be made whole through the state, thanks to the investment as well. Investors include Santarosa, Peter Demakos and Jon Ebel and Quebec-based manufacturer Cuisine Idéale.

Demakos, who will also serve as the CEO of the new company, says the new name is because they had to start a new company to acquire the assets of the old company.

"We're hiring new employees, but we have a plant, it's operational. We bought all the assets, all the equipment," Demakos said. "And we're going to continue where where they left off and continue to build this business."

Ortt shared that so much time and energy was spent bringing back this business because of the message it sends.

"[The] reason we spent so much time on it is because the ripple effect of losing this employer, which had been here for so long, would be disastrous for the city of Lockport," Ortt said. "And I think it furthers that narrative, right, that 'there's something wrong. You don't want to be maybe in Lockport. You don't want to make those investments.'"

On the investment, Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement the reopening is a major victory for the region.

“This is outstanding news for Lockport and the entire Western New York workforce,” Hochul said. “The re-opening of a shuttered business is a major victory, especially when it puts 100 talented people back to work while actively upgrading regional manufacturing infrastructure. This targeted investment helps secure the future of custom cabinet making in Lockport and advances the overall economic momentum of the region.”

The investors believe the company will begin hiring and taking new orders within the next few weeks.