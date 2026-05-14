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Volunteers, HighPointe residents craft flower arrangements in Ruth Whitfield's memory

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
HighPointe on Michigan resident Miriam Sanchez, front-left, makes selections for a flower arrangement with help from United Way of Buffalo and Erie County President Trina Burruss.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
HighPointe on Michigan resident Miriam Sanchez, front-left, makes selections for a flower arrangement with help from United Way of Buffalo and Erie County President Trina Burruss.

This year marks the second annual 5/14 Day of Service & Remembrance. HighPointe on Michigan nursing home holds a unique significance, as a place where 5/14 victim Ruth Whitfield would often visit to see her husband.

Volunteers are honoring her memory by working with residents to make flower arrangements.

M&T Bank employee Stephanie Tisdale volunteered at HighPointe for the first time Thursday. She didn’t fully understand the importance of flowers when growing up, but says the significance is evident now as she works with residents.

“It's the presence, it's that little bit of sunshine that kind of sits on your tabletop," she said. "And so, to know that we might have a way to be a part of that for someone and to, you know, represent something a bit more positive today, and in honor of Ruth, I think that says a lot for me.”

Tisdale tries to get out for different events any time her employer includes volunteer opportunities. This year she wanted a cause that included direct interaction with community members.

“What was important this year, I know, at least for me — and it sounds like the rest of the team — was having something where we actually get to connect," she said. "It's one thing to go out and help improve a space, which is always phenomenal as well, but we wanted something where we were actually going to interact with and connect with the community.”

Physically giving back is extra important with a job that often has limited interaction with the community, Tisdale added.
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