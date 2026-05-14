Canadiens push Sabres to brink of elimination, Montreal wins Game 5

A chilly day in Buffalo brought a red-hot scoring affair to KeyBank Center as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 in Game 5 of the second round of the NHL playoffs to take a 3-2 series lead.

Buffalo struggled between the pipes, using both goalies, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon, in their loss.

In the first period, two minutes in, Jason Zucker opened the scoring for Buffalo with a long-range shot. Connor Timmins and Jack Quinn were credited with assists.

All throughout the game, Montreal did a great job of not letting the Sabres build momentum off of a very loud KeyBank Center.

Montreal tied it up as Luukkonen was caught outside the crease. The Habs capitalized on a one-two touch from Nick Suzuki to Cole Caufield.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes / FR171450 AP Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (13) celebrates his goal during the first period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

1 minute and 14 seconds later, on the third shot of the game, Buffalo regained the lead. A mirror of their first goal, a shot from the left of the blue line; this time, it was Josh Doan on the goal, assisted by Owen Power.

Seconds later, Montreal silenced the crowd and tied it up on a favorable Canadien's bounce. Alexandre Texier was credited with the goal after it ricocheted off a few skates.

4 goals in the first 9 minutes weren't enough. Konsta Helenius, making his playoff debut at just 20 years old, scored to give Buffalo the 3-2 lead, closing out an exciting period of hockey. Both teams combined for 5 goals in 10:15 of gametime.

In the second period, Montreal started to create lasting momentum, first from their goaltending. Tage Thompson had a prime opportunity on a breakaway for Buffalo but was stopped by Jakub Dobes in the Canadiens' net. 8:01 into the period, Montreal tied things up as Josh Anderson put it home on a beautiful cross-crease pass through two Buffalo players. Late in the second, the Habs built on their lead. Jake Evans poked one in behind Luukonen.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes / FR171450 AP Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) puts the puck behind Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during the second period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Montreal was able to string together one of its best periods of the series. The building went silent as Nick Suzuki scored for the Habs on their first powerplay of the night to go up 5-3.

Buffalo pulled Luukonen and put in Alex Lyon to start the third period, but by then, Montreal was already on cruise control. 3:32 in, hope was lost inside the arena as Ivan Demidov doubled up the Sabres' score and gave Montreal a 6-3 advantage.

Game 6 is Saturday at 8 p.m. in Montreal.