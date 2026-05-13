Ryan adds $3.5 million for building repairs in proposed budget

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan is investing more than $3.5 million in new money toward community centers and other city-owned buildings.

His proposed 2026-27 budget includes more than $1 million for emergency repairs and more than $1.5 million for HVAC issues.

The money will at least be enough to start on urgent repairs and maintenance and get the ball rolling, Ryan said.

“We are done with the era of disinvestment. We're done cutting corners. The City of Buffalo is under new management, and we are doing things differently," he said. "We're investing in services that people rely on every day.”

Buildings with high priority include the city’s Department of Public Works garage, Autumnwood Senior Center and Sahlen Field, though many buildings like other community centers and the fire stations have yet to be inspected.

Not all inspections are completed, but the ones that have been done are concerning, said architect Marie Carone, senior deputy commissioner of Public Works.

“I can't stress the level of deterioration — coming with the private sector eyes, I'm horrified. I really am," she said. "So, I'm very grateful for this money. I think it's going to make a huge difference in the lives of our fellow citizens and the lives of our senior citizens.”

The city has an employee shortage and is using consultant assistance while trying to hire more people for the Buildings Division, Carone said.