A father-son bond and plenty other Montreal fans watch Buffalo take Game 1

One of the most historic franchises in sports, the Montreal Canadiens, rolled into Buffalo to kick off the second round of the NHL playoffs, and a sea of red followed suit from north of the border. However, it was the Blue and Gold who came away with the 4-2 win to open the series.

When asking several fans wearing Montreal jerseys where they came from, the answers were widespread. Toronto, Oakville, Mississauga, Burlington, Hamilton and, of course, Montreal. One of those fans from Montreal was Jake Schlesinger, who said he wanted to come help the Canadiens take over KeyBank Center.

"We came here this morning from Montreal, we drove about six hours, came to watch the Habs game. Hopefully, we can take over the arena a little bit. It looks like a lot of red here," said Schlesinger.

Jake Silver, also from Montreal, said he enjoys the environment in Buffalo, but in his opinion, the playoff hockey culture in Buffalo doesn't compare to Montreal at the Bell Centre.

“We were outside at the tailgate area type of thing, it’s a lot of people. A lot of guys are getting excited, but in Montreal, you have like 20,000 getting ready; it’s a different environment. But I like the arena here, it is nice,” said Silver.

For some fans, the experience wasn't just about taking over the arena; it was an opportunity for a family to bond.

Among the many travelers in attendance from Canada was Paul and Jacob Lahaie, a father and son from Hamilton. They attended the game not only to cheer on the Canadiens but to create lasting family memories.

“Even when we were driving down, he was telling me the stories about how the last time he came to a playoff game when he was a young kid, to share this playoff moment is special, too,” said Jacob.

Jacob's father, Paul, said: “It’s very good because you only get so many opportunities to have something to talk about in the future. This will be a moment. He knows I am a big Habs fan.”

But the Sabres' faithful was still plenty loud and had plenty to cheer about from start to finish.

As for the game itself, Buffalo controlled the play through all three periods.

In the first period, the Sabres scored 4:31 into the game when Josh Doan tapped in a feed from Zach Benson.

The building erupted when Ryan McLeod put Buffalo up 2-0 at 13:26 into the first.

Montreal was able to temporarily silence the crowd after Nick Suzuki scored on a Montreal power play to trim the Buffalo lead to 2-1.

In the second period, Jordan Greenway gave Buffalo the two-goal lead again, scoring 3:32 into the period. Shortly after, Montreal failed to clear the zone. Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram sniped one home, utilizing a screen in front to make it 4-1 Sabres.

Late in the second, Montreal scored off a Buffalo turnover. Kirby Dach had a highlight goal on a second-effort rebound to beat Alex Lyon, which made it 4-2 Buffalo.

Despite being outshot 28-16 — 11-1 in the third period — the Sabres held off Montreal 4-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 at KeyBank Center is Friday at 7 p.m.

