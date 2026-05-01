New East Side mural honors influential neighborhood advocates

A mural unveiled Thursday at the Eugene V. Debs Hall on Buffalo’s East Side honors three influential men who advocated for the neighborhood.

The mural, which the artist MJ Meyers says takes inspiration from 20th century and late 19th century political art, depicts Yuri Hreshchyshyn, Greg Olma and Robert J. Sienkiewicz.

Max Olma, the son of Greg, was at the unveiling honoring his late father, who was a cherished organizer and outspoken Erie County legislator. Max Olma said the mural shows the future the three men tried to build for the East Side.

“I think this mural is beautiful," he said. "Showing the community engagement that they participated in and the future that they they tried to build for the East Side is a really promising and hopeful story.”

Greg Olma passed away suddenly in 2025. Hreshchyshyn and Sienkiewicz both died in 2024.

Hreshchyshyn is remembered as a leader in the local Ukranian community, as well as a fierce advocate and volunteer for both Ukraine and the East Side, especially the Central Terminal.

Sienkiewicz is remembered as a tireless voice for the Polish-American community, with a heart for restoration and preservation of houses and buildings on the East Side.

Michael Myers, the brother of painter MJ Myers, saw some of the process behind the mural's creation and was uplifted upon seeing the final product.

"You do see an individual make a difference and you realize these are these are extraordinary guys, but they’re regular guys too, right?" he said. "So they're regular guys that were put in a situation that they decided to step up and make a difference.

"To see that when you're walking through a neighborhood like this and say, wow, now look where they are. It's just, I don't know, it's impactful."