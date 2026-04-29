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New Buffalo Grand hotel investor named, lauded as ideal fit due to "Buffalo roots"

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published April 29, 2026 at 7:38 PM EDT
Steve Cichon
/
BTPM

Buffalo Grand Hotel owner Harry Stinson has announced former Buffalo resident Perry Davis will be a new financial partner pursuing the hotel’s revival.

The announcement is just in time to meet a critical deadline set by the City of Buffalo. Wednesday was the date set by the city for Stinson to demonstrate he had a course of action for the dilapidated hotel and that code violations were being addressed.

Davis, who now lives in Tampa, Florida, has experience in real estate and the entertainment industry. He is the right financial partner because of his “Buffalo roots” and understanding of the community, Stinson said. Davis also stood apart from other potential investors because he agreed with the vision to keep the Buffalo Grand a large hotel with expanded convention center capacity.

There were other potential suitors, but they did not have the same goal, and many wanted to knock down the hotel. Many of those who contacted Stinson also did not have ties to Buffalo, which Stinson said was an important factor.

He adds that there have been discussions with Mayor Sean Ryan’s office, and that Ryan wants to see the hotel become a positive fixture once again.

Calls placed by BTPM to offices within City Hall were not returned.

Stinson and Davis will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday outside the hotel.
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