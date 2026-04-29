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Erie County Auto Bureau adding additional hours to accommodate more people

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Brian Chojnacki
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
Brian Chojnacki BTPM-NPR
Erie County Auto Bureau adds additional operating hours.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns announced updated operating hours at some Western New York Auto Bureau branches.

The goal is to meet greater demands and provide an efficient and convenient experience for customers.

Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and Deputy Clerk of Auto Bureau Operations Madonna Bishop address the media.
Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and Deputy Clerk of Auto Bureau Operations Madonna Bishop address the media.

“We are a customer-centered department at the Erie County Auto Bureaus. Our commitment to obviously having faster, easier, and adding more convenience to our customers, and of course, strategic updates," said Kearns.

Erie County Auto Bureau accepts walk-in appointments but stresses the importance of making an appointment. "If there is one message today that you can get out and help us get out. I would be very grateful if you could go to Erie.gov/Clerk and make an appointment. If you make an appointment, we can get you in and out very efficiently,” said Kearns.

New Erie County Auto Bureau hours effective May 2nd, 2026.

Starting Saturday, May 2, the DMV in West Seneca will now open at 7 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., allowing dozens of people to get an appointment.

Kearns said, "Those new appointments will be for added convenience, and of course, we will still be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. But that extra access will add about 50 more appointment slots, so that’s 50 more people that we can handle.”

To accommodate more people, the Eastern Hills location will now be closed on Saturday, but the Sheridan Plaza facility, which is larger, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Kearns says these locations are one of the few locations in the state that are operating on the weekend.

The Eastern Hills Mall facility updated its hours to Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kearns says that by demand, the new hours are being put into place. New Yorkers have traveled as far as from New York City because they are not able to get an appointment at their local county Auto Bureau Center.
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Brian Chojnacki
Brian is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist who joined the BTPM NPR team in January 2026. He has more than a decade of experience in broadcast news, having served as a sports anchor and reporter at network TV affiliates in Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Buffalo, New York.
See stories by Brian Chojnacki