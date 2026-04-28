Canisius unveils program with Western Atlantic for accelerated medical degree

Students pursuing education at Canisius University now have access to a program culminating in a medical doctorate.

The new partnership between Canisius and Western Atlantic University School of Medicine is an accelerated track that will help students finish with bachelor’s and medical degrees in six years.

Going from New York to Western Atlantic in the Bahamas is a key asset, especially for international students, said Ryan Moriarty, vice president of Development and Enrollment Management Western Atlantic.

“They're building a resume and US clinical environments, so that need to have any sort of shadowing post-graduate award is no longer needed," he said. "So, we're really creating an opportunity for a streamlined approach into practicing the U.S. by virtue of these partnerships.”

Students will spend two years to complete undergraduate courses at Canisius, two years in the Bahamas, and finish with two years of clinicals at one of Western Atlantic’s partnered hospitals in Chicago.

Canisius President Steve Stoute says the program will be an asset to potentially reduce how much debt students take on, but also to help reach their calling sooner.

“If you are committing to that level of rigorous education and investment in yourself, it's because you feel called to serve people in that way. And so, if we can help you get to helping patients sooner, then I think we're adding significant value for students and families.”

There will be a cohort of 24 students for classes starting in the fall. Once they complete the program, students will be accredited to practice medicine in the US and Canada.