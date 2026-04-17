© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community advocates demand financial relief and change from Albany

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Brian Chojnacki
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
BTPM NPR
Community advocates gathering at a gas station in the city of Buffalo

As gas prices continue to rise around the country, many people are feeling the pressure of everyday financial decisions on a national and local level.

The Citizens for Affordable Rates (CAR) Coalition gathered Western New York community advocates Friday morning at an ARCO gas station in the City of Buffalo to highlight the growing financial strains many families are facing in the community. Beyond rising gas prices, New Yorkers are paying over $4,000 annually on average for auto insurance, among the highest rates in the country.

Dr. James A. Lewis III, a pastor and President of the Buffalo National Action Network, said he’s heard from several families in great need, which has inspired him to speak up on the issue.

"It's compounding one thing upon another," said Lewis. "We're living in the highest rent areas that we have ever seen in this area. Western New York is getting more expensive, and then you compound it with additional gas prices, and now they're talking about raising the taxes on property and everything else. We've been reassessed up to our ears, and now the gas thing is just driving us nuts. Those are things that can be controlled and should be controlled by the people we elected and sent to Albany.”

Lewis believes Governor Kathy Hochul must take action to give financial relief immediately, as some in the community are having to miss medical appointments and are without proper food.

"It makes the decision between buying food and buying gas so much more difficult," said Lewis. "Now you have more decisions than ever on your plate. It seems incremental to some people that 10 cents is not a lot of money, but you add it up per gallon per household, and it helps to control the trips. And sometimes you can't go to the places you need to go. So you start overlooking doctor visits and the grocery store."

Lewis added that the state legislature has the power to lower premiums and put at least $200 back into the hands of drivers. Lewis pointed to Hochul's proposal to strengthen New York’s excess profits protections, which mandates that policyholders receive excess profits from insurers.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Brian Chojnacki
Brian is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist who joined the BTPM NPR team in January 2026. He has more than a decade of experience in broadcast news, having served as a sports anchor and reporter at network TV affiliates in Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Buffalo, New York.
See stories by Brian Chojnacki