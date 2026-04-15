Opinions divided over Iran war as pivotal 60-day mark nears

U.S.-Iran tensions are again escalating after President Donald Trump’s order for a blockade of Iranian ports.

During a TV interview, Vice President JD Vance accused Iran of “economic terrorism” for closing down the Strait of Hormuz, though the two countries are reportedly in communication.

Many Democrats in Congress have been vocal in their criticism of the conflict, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has said he will force another vote to stop Trump from taking military action without the approval of Congress.

Fellow New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is among several senators introducing War Powers Resolutions to remove American troops from Iran. She points to risk to service members, and rising gas and electricity prices as top concerns.

“That's what the American people want us to be focused on here in Washington, not dropping bombs across the world," she said. "And when asked what the mission in Iran is, what victory looks like and how this war will end, we get a president who says it will end when he, quote, ‘feels it in his bones.’”

Reza Sheykhi moved to Buffalo from Iran earlier this year. The goal for himself and many Iranians remains the removal of the current regime, Sheykhi said.

“In our hearts, we knew that the negotiations (would) not work, because (for) 47 years, the government and their relatives said, ‘down with USA, down with Israel, down with England,’” he said.

He adds that internet blackouts have been nearly constant for months and that there is no contact with friends or family inside Iran.

Vahid Salemi / AP A man flashes a victory sign as he carries an Iranian flag in front of an anti-U.S. billboard depicting the American aircrafts into the Iranian armed forces fishing net with signs that read in Farsi: "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground," at the Eqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution Square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

“For all of the people outside of Iran, we can't even talk to our family, because my family doesn't have any access to WhatsApp or Telegram or email to contact us,” Sheykhi said.

The only option is getting a government approved SIM card that comes with censorship over what is allowed, but that also comes with concerns about the government tracking activity, he added.

Iran’s governmental is violent and suppressing its own people but there are better ways to assist with regime change than the military strikes being used, Gillibrand said.

“We should have been supporting the democracy movement in Iran. We could have done that behind the scenes. We could have done that through intelligence efforts, through cyber efforts," she said. "There's multiple ways, without putting the United States and our service members at risk.”

Trump can order military actions for up to 60 days using his presidential powers, but that period ends May 1, since that’s two months after he informed Congress of the strikes on Iran.

Multiple Republicans also have voiced support for making Trump appear before Congress to decide whether military operations continue, Gillibrand said, though she did not name any specific Republicans.