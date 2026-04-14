Major accessibility upgrades come to Buffalo Blueway site in West Seneca

A $900,000 improvement project was celebrated in the Town of West Seneca on Tuesday afternoon as the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation cut the ribbon at the newest Buffalo Blueway site along the Buffalo River on Harlem Road.

Among the many site enhancements are the Buffalo River’s first ADA-accessible paddle launch dock, new seating and parking areas, new walking paths and new ADA-accessible fishing access.

Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka said one of the many goals is to accommodate all people at this hidden gem.

“Water access means different things to different people, and the diversity of use and experience helps guide our design work so these places can benefit as many people as possible," she said. "Whether you're an angler, a birder, a hiker, or even a paddler. Whether you have limited mobility or not, you have a right to have access to these public trust resources."

With the warmer weather around the corner, Bonnie Kane Lockwood, Governor Kathy Hochul's Western New York Regional Director, said this project will bring many health benefits to the community.

“Today's opening is a further demonstration of Governor Hochul's 'Get Offline, Get Outside' initiative that promotes physical and mental health by encouraging our children and families to put down their phones, take a break from social media and enjoy recreation and the great outdoors.” Lockwood said.

The site has been used for 29 years by mostly fishers and kayakers, but officials said wear and tear, along with erosion, necessitated a refresh.

