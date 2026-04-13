Week of the Young Child events kick off in Erie County

Erie County is taking part in a national celebration this week, marking the annual observance of the Week of the Young Child.

It’s a time to recognize the importance of early childhood education and the role families play in shaping a child’s development.

In Erie County, the focus is on early developmental screening access and ensuring families have the right resources in place. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz kicked off the event at the West Seneca Library and highlighted the importance of reading for early childhood growth.

"Parents can truly play a huge role in ensuring the success of their children in the future by reading to them, not just once a week, not just occasionally, but every day, ensuring that child understands the importance of reading, but also learns through that process, develops a vocabulary and learns at a rate that they are so much better than those who actually have not been read to when they enter pre-K or kindergarten,” said Poloncarz.

Poloncarz emphasized the first couple of years in a child's life.

"The first three years of a child's life are the most important," he said. "That is when you have the greatest brain function development, and the parents can truly play a huge role in ensuring the success of their children in the future by reading to them."

Live Well Erie is an initiative announced by Poloncarz pre-COVID to help improve community health and wellness, and to allocate the proper resources. A series of events is scheduled every day through April 17. You can find that full list here.

