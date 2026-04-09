Buffalo Sewer Authority breaks ground on $29.3 million West Side project

The Buffalo Sewer Authority and community officials broke ground Thursday on a $29.3 million project to help control sewer overflows and replace lead water pipes in homes in the area.

The sewers on each side of West Avenue from Lafayette to Breckinridge will be replaced. A new water main and combined sewer will be installed.

The plan features replacing sewer pipes over 100 years old and alleviating over 8 million gallons of sewage that flows into the Black Rock Canal.

"This is a historic project for a couple of reasons," said BSA's principal sanitary engineer, Rosaleen Nogle. "For one, the Black Rock Canal is a beloved waterway for recreational use for residents and boaters across the city and region. Second, any lead service lines into homes discovered during construction will be replaced. We all know the health risks of lead in our water, especially as it impacts our children and youth."

Niagara District Council Member David Rivera expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents of the area and called it a good day for the West Side of Buffalo.

“We're going to be rehabilitating pipes that are 100 years old," he said. "The effect is that less sewage will be getting into the Black Rock every time we have a storm. Eight million gallons of sewage go into the Black Rock Canal. We also want to thank them on behalf of the residents whose service lines will be replaced as a result of this."

Starting Monday, April 13, residents can expect to see construction equipment on the road, new traffic patterns in place, sidewalk closures, limited street parking and detours. The project is part of the broader $1 billion Queen City Clean Waters initiative.