Local Iranian skeptical over state of conflict in home country

Iranian officials say there will be retaliation if President Donald Trump follows through on threats of extreme military action if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

One local Iranian is concerned that current military actions are only strengthening the Iranian regime’s standing. Attacking Iran’s infrastructure harms residents as well as the government but negotiations would only legitimize the regime, Buffalo activist and attorney Nadia Shahram said.

“These attacks (have) to be more concentrated on killing them, killing more of them than destroying more of the infrastructure of Iranians as a country.”

Trump has said “a civilization will die tonight,” if Iran does not come to terms on a deal. He has threatened to blow up power plants, and earlier today, US forces struck oil refineries on Kharg Island.

American and Israeli forces also have targeted bridges and railroad lines.

Shahram, wants to see the current government removed from power adds that aid is what residents need most right now.

“I don't believe Iranian living in Iran are going to give up. They are ready to sacrifice more and more, but they need help in, more like, an emergency basis. They need they need help today versus tomorrow.”

Iran resumed trials a few weeks ago for those arrested in January’s protests, with many resulting hangings or other executions.