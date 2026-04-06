Sabres' success leads to local business success for shop owner

In December, near the bottom of the Atlantic Division, it seemed like it was another one of those Buffalo Sabres seasons. Unexpectedly, as the new year came around, a new buzz came with the team. Buffalo went on a historic run, going 32-6-2 — the best run since for an NHL team since the 1995 season.

The run put an end to the Sabres' league-record 14-year playoff drought.

With the success of the team comes happy fans, and happy fans lead to greater business for some.

Such has been the case for My Cuzin Vintage, a Buffalo sports memorabilia shop on Elmwood Avenue in Allentown that specializes in 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s Buffalo sports gear. Shop owner Vincent Spano said he’s never seen so many fans looking for Sabres gear.

“It still doesn't feel real how good we are," Spano said. "We went from last place to now having a playoff spot clinched, and I've seen a direct impact here at the shop. We were in a 14-year playoff drought, and this shop has been here nine years. I've sold more this year than the last eight years combined. So it's been a nice little treat. But more importantly, Sabres are good again.”

The atmosphere and demand for Sabres tickets, jerseys and memorabilia are on the rise. Spano said it’s been an exciting time at his Allentown business.

"You could feel it in the air, just the turning of the tides, because we all thought another year of no playoffs, when we were in last place," he said. "And being down here in Allentown, right downtown, you could just start seeing, slowly, more people wearing the Sabres gear around town, and just the buzz. People excited again, people coming in the shop, having a beer with me, and talking Sabres, getting some new gear. It's been fun."

The fun will continue downtown as the Sabres are bringing back the Party in the Plaza for home playoff games. According to the team, fans can enjoy music, photo opportunities, alumni appearances, food, drink and activities in Alumni Plaza. Because of high demand, playoff watch parties will be held at Canalside, featuring a large screen showing the game, on-stage entertainment, food and beer trucks. Watch parties will be free and open to the public.

The NHL postseason begins April 18.

