Asylum shelter highlights benefit of new playground for residents

Services for asylum seekers have been slashed across the board at the federal level over the last year. But Buffalo’s Vive Shelter has unveiled a private playground to serve as a new resource for asylum families.

The addition provides an important resource for an at-risk demographic, Vive Director Maria Perez-Gomez said.

“Children at Vive often carry burdens far heavier than any child should ever have to shoulder, enduring persecution, long and difficult journeys and even homelessness. Only to arrive and face harmful narratives about their very right to be here," she said. "This playground has already become a place of joy and healing.”

The new play space was financed through a $250,000 state grant secured by Assemblymember Jon Rivera. The playground sits on private property, so families there may have less risk of interaction with ICE, he said.

“Folks that are coming from other parts of the world here to Buffalo, they're short on safe spaces," he said. "So, having this makes it all the more special that we're able to, one, provide a space to children, but two, also provide a space where people can feel safe.”

The playground is essential for children because it can be a means of reducing stress and building connections, but also sending them a message of belonging, Jericho Road Senior Director of Community Services Matt Tice said.