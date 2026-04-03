Easter traditions thrive at Broadway Market as major renovations near

As Easter Sunday and Dyngus Day approach, many in the community are making their annual pilgrimage to the Broadway Market to prepare for the weekend ahead.

Manager at Camelia Meats inside the local landmark, Elaine Pasternak, said as the tradition continues, business thrives as well.

“Business has been great since the last two weekends through this whole week for the holiday time, a lot of people come down," she said. "It's a family tradition to come down and get your holiday stuff; fresh sausage, Polish sausage, butter lamb, pierogies — also, a red line of meat. Everybody comes down with their family. It's a Catholic tradition. Get the Easter basket, take it to the church. Get a blessing for Easter Sunday.”

The tradition also allows families to come together to soak in precious moments. For Sue Beyer, her father Joseph, and their family, that is certainly the case.

Sue Bayer (front left) and her father Joe (front right) outside of the Broadway Market with their family.

"It’s a Holy weekend," Joe said. "Christ has risen. It’s the start of a new year; it’s like a renewal of faith."

His daughter, Sue, added with tears in her eyes: "And just being with family, just hearing my dad explaining why that is important to him, it’s nice to hear."

Even with tears shed, this year brings more excitement than in recent decades as the Broadway Market prepares for a $45 million renovation project. Bob Holmes, 66, has fond memories of coming to the Broadway Market for six decades and is one of the many looking forward to multimillion-dollar upgrades.

“Nice chunk of change," he said. "And I hope it will revive this whole area in general, not just because I remember coming here."

Renovations at the Broadway Market are expected to begin this summer. The project will feature upgraded parking spaces, new vendor areas, a new surface area to hold outdoor events, and new and improved lighting. Broadway Market leaders said they want to make it a true international market.

John Parise, owner of J and M Produce, said there is a growing sense of renewal at the Broadway Market.

“A lot of excitement, not just for everyone here for Easter, but the local community has been dying for an updated market, a little more modern with more options to choose from," he said. "Everyone is excited. We think it will be great for the community.”

Many flock to the Broadway Market for one last holiday season before the renovations begin. It is open until 7 p.m. on Good Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Holy Saturday, and closed on Easter Sunday.

