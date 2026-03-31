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Health care groups launch event to share resources, concerns

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT
Members of numerous colleges, health care unions and hospitals listen to a speaker during a consortium for Western New York organizations.
Joe Cascio
/
Kaleida Health
Members of numerous colleges, health care unions and hospitals listen to a speaker during a consortium for Western New York organizations.

More than 70 representatives from local health care providers, unions and colleges joined up for an inaugural event Tuesday to share resources and discuss workforce challenges.

They say there’s a shortage of employees entering the health care field, which is affecting all sides.

The shortages mean an increasing number of people are dealing with the effects, 11-99 SEIU Administrative Organizer Aaron Archie said.

“They are really trying to be able to work and really trying to be able to be helpful as much as possible. But with the shortage, you run into burnout," he said. "They are picking up and trying to work. So, it doesn't matter if you are in the hospital or even in the nursing homes, this is what you're running into, as far as on the floors, on the units, or even just different departments.” 

While many of those present represented groups in Erie County, the goal was improving health care for all of Western New York, Kaleida Health Executive Vice President Ian Barrett said. Participants came from urban, suburban and rural communities across the area to participate, he added.

"We want to make sure that we provide services to everyone who needs it across this region, and to develop the workforce regionally," Barrett said. "So, it's not Buffalo-centric, it's really a regional strategy around improving the workforce in the entire region."
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