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Dates set for pair of Kensington Expressway public forums

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Steve Cichon
Published March 25, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT
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One of the great debates in Buffalo over the last decade or so has been: What should the Kensington Expressway look like for the next generation?

The New York State Department of Transportation will be in Buffalo twice over the next couple of months looking to hear how the community answers that question.

The Kensington Expressway pictured Oct. 20, 2025.
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RELATED: Listening sessions fail to quell concerns over Kensington Expressway's future
Alex Simone

Queen City Forward is the DOT’s community-driven effort to reimagine the Kensington Expressway. The community is invited to share comments, questions, and insights at sessions on Thursday, April 16 at Canisius College and Thursday, May 7 at East High School.
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Steve Cichon
Steve Cichon is a BTPM NPR Senior Reporter and All Things Considered host.
See stories by Steve Cichon