NFTA plans gift card drive for TSA workers during partial shutdown

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been spared from recent TSA staffing issues being seen at many airports nationwide. TSA employees are working without pay as the Department of Homeland Security is stuck in limbo amid a partial government shutdown.

Now, the NFTA is asking for help from flyers to keep those federal employees somewhat compensated. The NFTA is accepting gift cards of $20 or less for TSA employees, which can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at baggage claim on the airport’s first floor.

It’s an opportunity to show appreciation to the workers, NFTA Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib said.

“It really is just a testament to our TSA workers, how hard they work, that they're showing up," she said. "We're splitting it between the TSA workers here as well as Niagara Falls, because, again, they have been working without pay, so we're doing everything that we can to help them.”

Travelers agree it's a kind gesture in what is otherwise a stressful and hectic time.

Noemi Espana, who was hoping to fly home to Florida on Monday but dealing with a delayed connection, said gift card donations are a great idea.

“I have seen the lines a bit longer than usual," she said. "But surprisingly, everyone's been so nice, even if they're not getting paid. I just make sure to say thank you.”

All of the Buffalo airport’s 200 TSA employees are still working, Khatib said, and there is no plan to temporarily close the airport during the national employee shortage.

"We haven't had any lines or anything above normal," she said. "The longest [wait] that we've clocked so far this week was about 30 minutes. You have to remember, just last week, we had spring break, we had March Madness, and we had this going on, and we still did not see any of those long, long lines."

She adds that no ICE agents are on hand for assistance, as has been the case at some airports around the U.S.