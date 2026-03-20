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Local leaders call Science Stadium asset to 'energize our community'

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
Buffalo Museum of Science CEO Gary Siddall, behind lectern, describes the future impact of the museum's Science Stadium exhibit, which opens in July.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo Museum of Science CEO Gary Siddall, behind lectern, describes the future impact of the museum's Science Stadium exhibit, which opens in July.

For the first time in close to 10 years, Buffalo Museum of Science is preparing to open a new permanent learning space, dubbed the Science Stadium.

The gallery includes 17 exhibits that highlight the intersection between sports and science, ranging from sports medicine and STEM careers to fan experiences and a “scream room” where visitors can get loud, just like at games.

The new exhibits create avenues for students to get interested in fields like science and engineering, said State Senator April Baskin, who helped secure $250,000 in funding.

“People know us for our sports teams, and so I think that they bring us together. They energize our community, and they definitely connect people from all backgrounds across the county of Erie, no matter what generation you are from in life," she said. "This exhibit takes a shared passion and it transforms it into fun.”

The Science Stadium opens in July, and it’s a culmination of efforts from local politicians, as well as the area’s sports teams, museum CEO Gary Siddall said.

The museum's continued evolution is a key asset for children who learn better as a student through demonstration than books,
Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski said.

"You can judge a city by, yes, its infrastructure, its parks, its public safety, but you can also judge its metrics of vibrancy by cultural institutions and other contributing factors that make our region wonderful," Nowakowski said. "Not just for people that visit here, but for the people who already live here."

The $3 million project includes $750,000 in total state funding and $10,000 in city funding.
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