St. Patrick's Day brings politicians and business leaders together in South Buffalo for annual luncheon

Local political and business leaders gathered at the Buffalo Irish Center for the Buffalo Irish Civic Luncheon on Friday. It was a time of celebration ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, while also an opportunity for many people to come together from each side of the political aisle and across the state.

Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker highlighted the importance of this traditional gathering.

Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon speaks at Friday's Buffalo Irish Civic Luncheon.

“A lot of us in the political arena consider this unofficial kickoff to campaign season," he said. "You will see politicians statewide and on both sides of the aisle, local politicians, all coming together to celebrate our great Irish heritage in Western New York.”

South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon said on top of the celebration, it’s a time to benefit the community.

"It’s obviously a lot of people coming together," he said. "You have some people from across the state who are maybe taking the opportunity for some meetings that you would not usually have the opportunity to. Try and get some things done, we are all legislators, executives in public service, and trying to do what we can to benefit our constituency and come together while people are in town to benefit our civilians, it’s something that we want to do.”

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, who is running for Lt. Governor, added it’s an opportunity for those aspiring for greater causes in the political arena as well.

Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR Actor and South Buffalo native Louis Mustillo served as honoree and chairman of the luncheon.

"I am very happy that I got invited to it," Hood said. "Right now, we are spreading the word. I am in upstate New York, all over the state, some counties are four to five hours away, meeting with committees and groups like this to spread the word as far as what we stand for."

Actor Louis Mustillo, who grew up in South Buffalo on Edgewood, was the honoree and chairman for the luncheon. His acting credits include the TV series "The Sopranos" as Tony Soprano's gardener, Sal Vitro, and the Steven Spielberg series "High Incident." He joked he was the first Italian to have the honorary chair at this event.

“I grew up in this neighborhood. I happen to be the first guy who is 100 percent Italian,” Mustillo said with a laugh.

