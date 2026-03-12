© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo City vehicle hit in crash at Michigan, Swan

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
Buffalo police work a crash-scene involving a City of Buffalo vehicle Wednesday at Michigan Avenue and Swan Street
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo police work a crash-scene involving a City of Buffalo vehicle Wednesday at Michigan Avenue and Swan Street

No injuries have been reported after a Wednesday crash involving a Buffalo city vehicle at Michigan Avenue and Swan Street.

Police responded to the crash shortly after 1 p.m., where a Dodge SUV ran a red light and T-boned a Department of Public Works pickup truck, according to a statement from Buffalo Police Department.

The Ford pickup truck, which ended up laying on its driver’s side, sustained damage to its passenger side, while the SUV involved in the crash had visible front-end damage and deployed airbags.
Alex Simone
