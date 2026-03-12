Buffalo City vehicle hit in crash at Michigan, Swan

No injuries have been reported after a Wednesday crash involving a Buffalo city vehicle at Michigan Avenue and Swan Street.

Police responded to the crash shortly after 1 p.m., where a Dodge SUV ran a red light and T-boned a Department of Public Works pickup truck, according to a statement from Buffalo Police Department.

The Ford pickup truck, which ended up laying on its driver’s side, sustained damage to its passenger side, while the SUV involved in the crash had visible front-end damage and deployed airbags.