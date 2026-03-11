Bisons reveal new food menu, prioritize value for families and fans in 2026

The Buffalo Bisons hosted a media-only event Wednesday, showcasing their new food menu and revealing promotions and events coming to Sahlen Field this upcoming season.

Let's start with the buzzword tossed around during media availability: Value.

Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague highlighted the importance of value for the upcoming season. As the cost of living rises, Sprague said it’s important to uphold good, affordable family entertainment.

Sprague announced the Bisons will have $10 tickets every Thursday at the ballpark. The promo is not general admission, which is a bonus: You'll get to select your own seat for that price.

“We felt it was a necessary thing," said Sprague. "Everything in the world is costing more money. Gas is up, groceries are up. We felt we could provide great family entertainment, which is more than 50 percent of our normal ticket price.”

The Bisons also offer a limited family four-pack that is good for any game, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and a gift shop discount.

But the highlight of the event Wednesday was all the added menu items.

Among the many new food options this upcoming season: Boozy Milkshakes, which are adult dessert beverages. Flavors will include Peanut Butter Cup Old Fashioned, Salted Caramel Martini, and Espresso Martini.

Taco Tuesdays will feature all-you-can-eat tacos. Wing Wednesday is also all-you-can-eat with chicken wings featuring one of the award-winning sauces from the Buffalo Wing Festival each Wednesday.

Everyday options include the Polish Platter, which has Polish sausage, Alexandra’s pierogi, and sauerkraut. Other options include brisket nachos, chicken souvlaki salads, chicken nuggets on family value nights, street corn bites, and parmesan waffle tots. Fattey Beer will take over the craft corner on the Concourse level, as well.

1 of 6 — BisonsWingWednesday2.jpg Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR 2 of 6 — BisonsWings2.jpg Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR 3 of 6 — BisonsBoozyMilkshakes.jpg Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR 4 of 6 — BisonsPolishPlatter.jpg Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR 5 of 6 — BisonsNachos.jpg Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR 6 of 6 — BisonsStreetCorn.jpg Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR



Another exciting announcement is cosmic baseball coming to the ballpark July 3 and 4 this year. Cosmic baseball is a glow-in-the-dark version of baseball played under blacklights, designed mainly for entertainment rather than competition. It was popularized by the Savannah Bananas.

Brian Chojnacki / BTPM NPR

During a cosmic baseball game, black lights light the stadium instead of normal lights. The baseballs, bats, bases, and uniforms glow with fluorescent paint. Players wear neon or UV-reactive gear so everything lights up. Fireworks shows will follow.

The Bisons have a jam-packed schedule for events this upcoming season. On the long list: Star Wars Night on June 13, Father’s Day on June 21, Pajama Night on July 23 with a pregame Bisons slipper giveaway, Theatre Night on Aug. 21 with Shea’s Performing Arts, and Harry Potter Night on Aug. 22.

The Bisons will host a ballpark meat raffle on Sept. 4, presented by Latina Boulevard Foods. The Bisons also will host a three-game celebration May 15-17 that will include one of the largest fireworks shows of the season to kick it off on May 15, followed by an Armed Forces Day celebration on May 16. Additional giveaway promos are planned this summer.

Opening day is on Friday, March 27, at 1:05 p.m. vs. Scranton.