Concern mounting over Iran conflict's risk to military, economy

Many politicians, including several Democrats and some Republicans, already have come forward criticizing President Donald Trump’s pursuit of military action against Iran.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is among them.

Speaking Thursday, the New York Democrat expressed concerns about the U.S.’s involvement. There is no clear objective, she said, and added that the move is costing American lives.

“He is illegally risking American lives for an unauthorized war with no end in sight," she said. "Already, six American service members have been killed by retaliatory Iranian drone strikes.”

There also is the possibility that the conflict could impact inflation and trade. Trump already has threatened to cut off trade with Spain after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would not support military actions in Iran.

Gillibrand expresses additional concern that the attacks will drive up energy and oil prices.

"The longer this goes on, the more expensive and worse it will get for American taxpayers, their needs and their sons and daughters in uniform. I will repeat again, the American people want lower costs, not forever wars."

The standard for crude oil prices had already risen from $70.77 a barrel on Feb. 24 to $81.73 on March 4, according to PBS News.

Gillibrand has not received word of the Pentagon requesting more funds toward war operations, but says she will not agree to any terms until Trump addresses Congress with detailed plans for operations in Iran.

A vote is expected Thursday in the House of Representatives, to determine whether Trump is allowed to keep using military force against Iran. Senate Democrats attempted to block Trump’s actions in a vote yesterday but failed to achieve the required simple majority.