© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Say Yes Niagara Falls gets $500,000 boost for scholarships

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:31 PM EST
Niagara Falls High School senior and student board member Hajyot Kaur, standing at lectern, describes how a $500,000 scholarship investment would be a positive impact for students.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Niagara Falls High School senior and student board member Hajyot Kaur, standing at lectern, describes how a $500,000 scholarship investment would be a positive impact for students.

Within the first six months of Say Yes Niagara Falls, more than 1,200 Niagara Falls students have participated in Saturday Academy, focusing on programs like STEM and being physically active.

Now, the organization has received a $500,000 scholarship investment from KeyBank to help students take the next step. The money will help cover tuition costs after federal, state and financial aid for students pursuing higher education.

Investments from the community, like KeyBank’s, give students confidence and show them opportunities to pursue education after high school, said Harjyot Kaur, a Niagara Falls senior and student board member.

“A lot of students struggle with confidence. They struggle with a lot of things, especially coming from such a low-income area," she said. "Niagara Falls, it needs that boost. It needs that push. Our students need the ability to know that there's more out there than just Niagara Falls.”

Improving access to secondary education is essential because a growing number of jobs require degrees after high school, even locally, Say Yes Buffalo CEO David Rust said. That could includes college degrees, but also options like apprenticeships and certifications, he added.

“We're looking at 170,000 open jobs in the two counties in the next decade, with two-thirds requiring a post-secondary credential, Rust said. "We want those jobs to be for our young people and for everyone to have access to a good job and a fulfilling life, and a key step on that is the pathway to post-secondary success.”

One of the goals for Say Yes Niagara Falls is to reach $20 million in endowment funds within its first two years.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone