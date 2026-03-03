Say Yes Niagara Falls gets $500,000 boost for scholarships

Within the first six months of Say Yes Niagara Falls, more than 1,200 Niagara Falls students have participated in Saturday Academy, focusing on programs like STEM and being physically active.

Now, the organization has received a $500,000 scholarship investment from KeyBank to help students take the next step. The money will help cover tuition costs after federal, state and financial aid for students pursuing higher education.

Investments from the community, like KeyBank’s, give students confidence and show them opportunities to pursue education after high school, said Harjyot Kaur, a Niagara Falls senior and student board member.

“A lot of students struggle with confidence. They struggle with a lot of things, especially coming from such a low-income area," she said. "Niagara Falls, it needs that boost. It needs that push. Our students need the ability to know that there's more out there than just Niagara Falls.”

Improving access to secondary education is essential because a growing number of jobs require degrees after high school, even locally, Say Yes Buffalo CEO David Rust said. That could includes college degrees, but also options like apprenticeships and certifications, he added.

“We're looking at 170,000 open jobs in the two counties in the next decade, with two-thirds requiring a post-secondary credential, Rust said. "We want those jobs to be for our young people and for everyone to have access to a good job and a fulfilling life, and a key step on that is the pathway to post-secondary success.”

One of the goals for Say Yes Niagara Falls is to reach $20 million in endowment funds within its first two years.