'Reading Rainbow' cleared to return for 24 episodes

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 24, 2026 at 2:57 PM EST
Mychal Threets, the host of "Reading Rainbow," is seen smiling and holding a book titled, "No Cats in the Library."
Embassy Row

The beloved children's show centered around the magic of books, "Reading Rainbow," has been granted a 24-episode return, Sony Pictures Television and Buffalo Toronto Public Media announced Monday.

While those who grew up with the first incarnation associate "Reading Rainbow" with host LeVar Burton, young viewers tuning in will be greeted by new host Mychal Threets, who uses his social media platforms to encourage people of all ages to read.

Threets hosted the show for a four-episode stint last year — two decades after the original iteration came to an end.

According to the release, Sony will produce and distribute the series with talks already underway. New episodes will feature a cast of new celebrity guests and books, to be announced at a later date.

DISCLAIMER: "Reading Rainbow" and BTPM NPR are both owned by Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Under NPR's protocol for reporting on itself, no corporate official or news executive reviewed this story before it was posted publicly.
