Local basketball coach retires after $4 million legacy at Cardinal O’Hara

One of the most impactful high school basketball coaches in Western New York history is set to retire after a purposeful run both on and off the basketball court.

Under the guidance of head coach Nick O’Neil, Cardinal O’Hara in the Town of Tonawanda didn’t just build a team for their women’s basketball program; they built a legacy.

In 12 years as head coach of the Lady Hawks, O’Neil has over 200 wins, 11 Monsignor Martin conference titles, and has held an impressive 80-game winning streak. But it isn’t the success on the court that he considers his greatest achievement.

“My biggest achievement has nothing to do with basketball; it’s where these young ladies who I coached ended up in college and the workforce now,” said O’Neil.

"Trying to get them into school, school is very expensive now, especially college, helping with either paying very little or nothing at all.”

During his tenure, Coach O’Neil estimates that his athletes have earned around $4 million in scholarships to Division 1 programs. He and his staff share a common goal: not just developing better athletes but developing outstanding young women.

“We are trying to make them not just the best basketball players but the best young ladies,” he said. “We treat all our kids here like they are our daughters; we are tough on them, but we love them and want them to do well.”

Coach O’Neil credits exposure and extensive travel as key factors in the program’s scholarship success, something he couldn't have achieved without the support of the school's leadership. He says he is thankful for the flexibility and support Cardinal O’Hara has given him to take his team around the country, increasing both competition and national exposure.

Now that he is set to retire, the praise and support have been overwhelming.

When asked how the response has been, O'Neil replied, "I am glad that you asked. It has been overwhelming."

He added that he received texts from Division I coaches and several people around the country congratulating him on his successful run. Coach Nick added, "I am just glad to be part of this and contribute and grow basketball for young ladies in Western New York."

Coach has many memories throughout the years. One of the most memorable moments was seeing five of his high school girls go on to play Division 1 basketball at Niagara, and all start the same game together in the 2022-23 season.

O'Neil has left the program in a great place with a bright future. Marcus Harris, who is already on the staff, will take over as head coach, with a majority of their returning players currently being sophomores.

