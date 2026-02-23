Runaway cows cause delays on I-90

Midday commuters were met with an unlikely delay Monday, when a small herd of cows appeared on I-90 between Ridge Rd. and Route 179.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes slowed to a crawl — and an outright standstill in spurts — as responders worked to capture the cattle. At least two cows were spotted loose and appeared to come from a truck that was traveling on the highway.

Delays began around 2:30 p.m. and by 3 p.m. traffic had started to move — albeit at more of a slow trot than a gallop.