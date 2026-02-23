© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Runaway cows cause delays on I-90

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:09 PM EST
A screenshot shows cows in the median of I-90 between delayed traffic on both eastbound and southbound lanes.
NITTEC.org

Midday commuters were met with an unlikely delay Monday, when a small herd of cows appeared on I-90 between Ridge Rd. and Route 179.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes slowed to a crawl — and an outright standstill in spurts — as responders worked to capture the cattle. At least two cows were spotted loose and appeared to come from a truck that was traveling on the highway.

Delays began around 2:30 p.m. and by 3 p.m. traffic had started to move — albeit at more of a slow trot than a gallop.

NITTEC.org
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff