© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bills unveil logo for first season at new Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:48 AM EST
A rendering of the proposed Buffalo Bills stadium to be completed in 2026
Buffalo Bills
A rendering of the proposed Buffalo Bills stadium to be completed in 2026

The Buffalo Bills will open their new stadium at some point early in the 2026 season, and now we know how the team will commemorate the moment on its jersey.

The Bills unveiled a logo for its inaugural season at the new Highmark Stadium, which will serve as a jersey patch for the home-opening matchup.

The logo features the facade of the building below a Bills logo in a circular design.

The opponent facing the Bills in the opening game has yet to be announced, but it will be one of the following teams: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Bears, Lions and Ravens.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff