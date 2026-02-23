Bills unveil logo for first season at new Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will open their new stadium at some point early in the 2026 season, and now we know how the team will commemorate the moment on its jersey.

The Bills unveiled a logo for its inaugural season at the new Highmark Stadium, which will serve as a jersey patch for the home-opening matchup.

The logo features the facade of the building below a Bills logo in a circular design.

The opponent facing the Bills in the opening game has yet to be announced, but it will be one of the following teams: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Bears, Lions and Ravens.