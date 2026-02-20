Out with the old, in with the new: $1.15M in upgrades coming to Canisius University

A major investment is coming to higher education in Western New York. Canisius University has been awarded $1.15 million in federal funding to create new flexible learning classrooms designed to support both in-person and remote students.

University leaders say renovations to Old Main, the university’s primary academic building, will modernize campus technology and better prepare students for today’s hybrid world while serving all the needs of their students.

Joseph Snodgrass, is a 1990 graduate of Canisius University and current assistant vice president of operations for the school. He said Canisius President Steve Stoute has set a clear vision for the university’s future.

“President Stoute has made clear that he wants Canisius to be a place for students to come to succeed, and that means building the infrastructure, flexibility and access to make that possible for every student that we serve,” said Snodgrass.

The learning environment has undergone dramatic evolution over the years since Snodgrass was there.

“When I was a student here, classrooms were built around a single way of teaching, chalkboards, fixed seating, four legs on the floor, and the same with the tables," he said. "Today’s students need flexibility, connectivity, and collaboration, and that is what we are building.”

“It sounds like it’s a matter of meeting the times?” BTPM NPR's Brian Chojnacki asked.

“Exactly,” Snodgrass said. “That is exactly what it is.”

Among the many new features, the classrooms will have fresh lighting, movable furniture, flat-panel TVs, cameras and touch whiteboards with access to send lessons directly to a student’s laptop.

It follows the HyFlex teaching model, allowing students to be in-person or remotely while having a similar learning experience.

Canisius University

Renovations will begin this summer for half of the classrooms, with the remaining set for the following year.

The project will bring work to local contractors, as all of the renovation staff on-site will be from Western New York counties.

The completion goal is in place for the beginning of the 2027 fall semester.