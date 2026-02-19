Gov. Hochul announces additional funds to assist cities and towns throughout New York State

The City of Buffalo will receive an additional $40 million in direct aid, and other Western New York municipalities will also receive help toward fiscal strains, as part of an additional allocation announced Thursday by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

The new funding comes as part of the governor’s 30-day amendments. Her original proposal was set at more than $206 billion. A final budget agreement is due April 1.

In all, $150 in additional financial assistance for cities and towns beyond New York City would be made available, including $100 in Temporary Municipal Assistance (TMA).

“Having spent years in local government, I understand the unique challenges our local leaders are experiencing, which is why my Administration has worked closely with municipalities across the state to increase financial support from the State,” Governor Hochul said in a prepared statement. “We want all of New York's municipalities to succeed, and this funding is crucial to putting all of our cities, towns and villages on stronger financial footing and allowing them to keep their residents safe and continue providing the vital services they rely on.”

In Hochul’s original budget plan, the City of Buffalo was allocated more than $166 million, including $5 million in TMA. As part of the governor’s announced increases, the additional $40 million allocated to Buffalo includes an additional $10 in TMA.

Mayor Sean Ryan, during an unrelated event in Buffalo Thursday, spoke of the proposed additional funds. The city is facing a projected $24 million deficit and while the money would help close that deficit, Ryan is awaiting further guidance from Albany.

“We still have to go through the whole budget process, through the Senate, through the Assembly, and that's when you know the plan really comes together with its limitations. But also that's when Albany will make more clear to Buffalo what their expectations are of us being a partner in this,” Ryan said. “One thing I know, it's not take the money and run. The governor is going to want a financial plan.”

Other TMA allocations to Western New York communities include $6.2 million to Niagara Falls, approximately $2.2 million to the City of Lackawanna, $1.6 million to Jamestown, $1.5 million to North Tonawanda, $780,276 to Olean, and $548,856 to Dunkirk.

In all, $31.7 million in TMA are included in Hochul’s amended budget. (A full list of allocations to communities, listed by county, may be found here.)

