From Getzville to gold: Scamurra, Team USA top rival Canada for Olympic gold

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST
United States' Hayley Scamurra celebrates after scoring against Sweden during the second period of a women's ice hockey semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
United States' Hayley Scamurra celebrates after scoring against Sweden during the second period of a women's ice hockey semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Getzville native Hayley Scamurra can now add Gold Medalist to her illustrious résumé, as Team USA upended rival Canada, 2-1 in overtime, in the women's hockey gold medal game on Thursday, Feb. 19 in Milan.

The Nichols School alumnus totaled three goals through seven games in the tournament — all victories.

Hayley Scamurra celebrates on the ice while playing for Team USA. She'll be part of the US Women's National Team competing in February in the Winter Olympics in Italy.
Local
RELATED: Getzville native reflects on time with USA Hockey, playing professionally in Buffalo
Alex Simone

Scamurra, 31, had two goals in the tournament-opening game against Czechia before her third tally of the tournament put the finishing touches on a 5-0 semifinal win vs. Sweden.

The Northeastern graduate earned a silver medal in 2022, when Team USA fell 3-2 to Canada, and she was able to exact revenge four years later.

This year's edition featured even less offense. Following a scoreless first period, Canada struck first less than a minute into the second on a shorthanded goal by Oakville, Ontario native Kristin O'Neill. The score remained 1-0 until just two minutes remained in regulation, when team captain Hilary Knight deflected a point shot from Laila Edwards — a graduate of Rochester's Bishop Kearney High School — to even the score.

In overtime, which is played with just three skaters on the ice at a time, Megan Keller of Farmington, Mich., slipped a backhand past Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens for the winner.

Team USA will aim to defend their gold medal four years from now at the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps.
Local
BTPM Staff
