Grant brings WNY Land Conservancy closer to Bear Lake Preserve acquisition

The Western New York Land Conservancy recently announced a grant award that brings it closer to its proposed acquisition of the 311-acre Bear Lake Preserve in the town of Stockton.

The $675,000 state grant was awarded by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation as part of a $25.4 million initiative to support projects across the state.

The Land Conservancy, which aims to maintain the land as a publicly accessible nature preserve, still must raise an additional $900,000 in 2026 to complete the project. A portion of the 114-acre lake's shoreline, along with its existing public boat launch, would be accessible from the Conservancy's proposed project.

The Conservancy plans on hosting fundraising events throughout the year and offers tours of the property to interested individuals.