Canadian metal manufacturer announces expansion into a Niagara Falls, NY facility

Metal Craft Spinning and Stamping Ltd., based in Etobicoke, Ontario, will establish metal manufacturing operations in Niagara Falls, New York, according to an announcement made Tuesday by Empire State Development.

According to ESD, a public corporation which promotes economic development throughout the state, Metal Craft will invest $1.3 in site renovations, equipment and installation inside a 24,760-square-foot industrial facility located at 4120 Hyde Park Boulevard.

The expansion is expected to create 17 new jobs. ESD will provide up to $134,000 in tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program, upon actual job creation.

“Establishing a local presence allows us to invest directly in the region by creating skilled manufacturing jobs, supporting local suppliers, and contributing to the long-term growth of the Niagara Falls industrial community,” said Metal Craft president Brian Rasksen in a written statement. “We’re excited for the future of North American manufacturing.”

Metal Craft, founded in 1969, specializes in metal spinning that forms shapes and geometries on metal pieces that result in smooth, weld-free objects. Their products are used in building systems including roofing, commercial lighting, and heating-ventilation-air conditioning (HVAC).

It is the largest metal spinning shop in Canada, but 70 percent of its client base is located within the United States. Company officials and ESD leaders say the expansion will allow Metal Craft to improve logistics and reduce lead times for it U.S. customers, while eliminating tariff costs.

“New York State welcomes Metal Craft and all Canadian companies as they navigate the critical challenges that have been created by tariff-related cost increases,” said ESD president, chief executive officer & commissioner Hope Knight in a written statement. “We hope that they find new market opportunities, lower costs, and strengthened relationships with U.S. customers.”