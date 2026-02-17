Air Reserve leaders tout new training simulator facility's value

Big change is in store for the 914th Air Refuel Reserve Wing, which is constructing a training facility that will soon host a new flight simulator.

Simulator training is a yearly requirement, and the new facility means airmen will have an alternative if training flights are canceled, said Col. Ryan Mowers, Deputy Commander of the base.

"At the end of the day, it keeps them current, proficient, and it increases the lethality of our air crews, for when we present those forces to the combatant commanders," he said.

The addition allows pilots from the region to stay local for flight training, instead of having to travel to Pittsburgh.

The changes mean less travel cost and increased efficiency, Niagara Military Affairs Council Chairman Michael Zimmerman said.

“Niagara Falls is a place worth investing in and worth coming back to," he said. "Today's groundbreaking represents more than construction, and reflects a shared commitment between military leadership, elected officials and community advocates who understand that investments like this strengthen readiness while also strengthening our local economy.”

Amazon has a five-story fulfillment center nearby, but the facility's logistics and proximity to the base won't create any issues for planes, Mowers said.

"The FAA, who certifies the airfield, you know that they have their rules and regulations of height versus distance from runways, and they're obviously, they're in compliance to those," he said. "If you were to look at other airfields throughout the country, it's really normal to see hangers of that size — other Amazon facilities — so really that almost makes our airfield look more like other busy airfields throughout the country."

The 914th includes more than 1,000 airmen and base is set up for eight aircraft full-time.