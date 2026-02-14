IRCC faces processing hurdles as FIFA World Cup draws near

As Canada prepares to host 13 FIFA World Cup 2026 games beginning in June, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada faces higher visa processing demands after cutting 20% of its staff. The agency’s effort to return to pre-pandemic operations while reducing costs and staff during a period of increased demand is raising questions about the potential for longer delays.

Fragomen Immigration Law partner Rick Lamanna offered a deeper look at the immigration processing delays facing applicants.

“We saw massive jumps in certain application types. One, for example, was spousal sponsorship," he said." Those jumped almost double — in some cases, tripled. Another one is work permit extensions. Those processing times are unfortunately accurate, and they’re over 200 calendar days.”

According to IRCC’s latest timetable, federal skilled worker applications show a one-month increase in processing times. New permanent resident card applicants face a one-week increase, while super visa applicants from countries such as India and the United States have seen surges ranging from 17 to 110 days.

In the case of citizenship applications, the IRCC release states there is no change and processing times remain at 13 months. However, citizenship certificates are now listed at 10 months, up one month from December’s estimate. When contacted by citizenship applicants, IRCC agents have stated there is an increase of at least three months for citizenship applications — a change not reflected in the latest timetable.

Additional concerns are raised regarding the estimated stream of more than 20 million international visitors for the World Cup with Canada typically processing close to 1 million visas annually. The demand for temporary resident visas and electronic travel authorizations may present a significant operational challenge, adding strain to an agency already experiencing delays.

The processing times specifically impact travelers from five countries competing in Canada: Ghana, Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Panama.

"Ivory Coast, right now, is listed at 292 days. Senegal, 203 days, this is to get a visitor visa to Canada," Lamanna said about TRV processing times. "I'm very interested to see when these folks are able to come into Canada, if they're if they have yet to apply for their visa. Because the schedule for the World Cup was only released in the beginning of December."

Courtesy Rick Lamanna / Fragomen Infographic provided by Rick Lamanna, Fragomen Immigration Law partner

Beyond operational strain, observers have raised security concerns, including the vetting of applicants, the misrepresentation of Canadian visitor visas in FIFA-related travel scams and a projected increase in fraudulent asylum claims.

Lamanna shares his prediction regarding how IRCC will handle the possible hurdles ahead of what is expected to be the largest sporting event ever held on Canadian soil.

"Yes, the intake is very, very high. My guess is that they'll try to sort through these applications for people who have identified as coming for the World Cup and will approve those," he said. "But again, nothing online that says specifically that they'll do that, and perhaps they're doing it because they don't want to have people trying to game the system with fraudulent, you know, proof of tickets."

However, regarding overall processing delays Lamanna is realistic in his expectations stating, "IRCC, I think, is doing what it can to try to alleviate some of these things, but frankly, I think they're going to be here for a while, the increased processing times."

In a statement provided to BTPM NPR, Canada Border Services Agency, CBSA, shared how they plan to assist IRCC in vetting travelers and protecting borders:

"To address the expected large volume of travelers, the CBSA collaborates in advance with all event authorities regarding the admissibility requirements for travelers and goods entering Canada. The CBSA is working closely with its Government of Canada partners, including the Department of Canadian Heritage (Sport Canada), Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Global Affairs Canada as well as the host cities and the FIFA in the safety and security planning for this international event. We are also collaborating with border security partners in the United States and Mexico to coordinate our respective operational approaches."

BTPM NPR has reached out to IRCC officials for comment and is awaiting a response.