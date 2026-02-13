Probe to expand throughout Ontario following corruption charges against Toronto cops

Police services across all of Ontario are now under a spotlight, in the wake of corruption and criminal charges against numerous Toronto police officers, and one retired officer.

Several officers in other jurisdictions are now suspended, as the Ontario Inspector General of Policing has launched a province-wide independent review.

“Public trust is repeatedly cited as essential to policing. But it’s important to be clear about why that trust is foundational and a requirement for our policing system to function effectively,” said Inspector General Ryan Teschner.

The review will be conducted by someone not as yet named, and will focus on five specific areas: how officers are supervised and how effectively they are supervised; screening and vetting of officers throughout their careers; access to police data bases and information systems; management of evidence and property; and substance abuse and fitness for duty.

The review comes after seven Toronto officers and one retired officer were accused of crimes including conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion, robbery and drug trafficking. Public trust was shaken to such an extent that the review will focus not only on Toronto. “We’ll look at the entire sector across Ontario,” Teschner said. “Once the inspection is complete, the inspector will provide a findings report, which we will make public.”

Toronto’s police chief supports the review as do other jurisdictions. But the union representing police officers worries the review might be too broad.

“I think it’s crucial right off the bat to make sure that whoever they decide to bring in, that the people or persons that have nothing to do with Ontario,” said Craig Brommell, former president of the Toronto Police Association.

Teschner says if any noncompliance is found, he will decide next steps. He also says the review will be conducted as expeditiously as possible