Eight Toronto law enforcers charged with corruption, alleged ties to organized crime

Seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer have been charged in an organized crime and corruption probe. Law enforcement officials say the investigation has uncovered serious corruption among police officers in the city, and alleged links to organized crime figures.



“It is alleged that these officers have demonstrated varying degrees of criminality and associations to criminal networks,” said Ryan Hogan, deputy chief of York Regional Police Service, just north of Toronto. “The allegations of criminal corruption include bribery, obstruction of justice, drug trafficking, theft of personal property, breach of trust and the unauthorized access and distribution of confidential information.”

The probe, according to Hogan, also uncovered an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

“Our investigation began in June of 2025 when a conspiracy unfolded to murder a member of corrections management, who was working at an Ontario correctional institution,” he said. “Over a 36-hour period a number of suspects attended this member’s home in York region, we allege for the purpose of murdering him.”

During a news conference to announce the charges, Hogan presented surveillance video of three men who were masked and armed who returned to the corrections officer’s home and rammed a police cruiser that was in the driveway.”

The investigation, called ‘Project South,’ took place over seven months. Hogan called it complex and challenging.

“We are alleging that some police officers were collecting personal and private information unlawfully and distributing it to members of organized crime, which ultimately resulted in serious harm in our communities,” Hogan added.

York Region police chief Jim MacSween calls the allegations against the Toronto police officers ‘shocking and unacceptable,’ and he had a message for residents of York region and Toronto.

“I know you may feel shaken, confused or angry about this news. Understand that we are resolute in our commitment to identify, apprehend and prosecute everyone responsible for these reprehensible crimes,” MacSween said.

For his part, Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw says he did not lead the investigation into members of his own force, but supports the integrity of the work of the York regional police. He also said the case was the most concerning and most significant professional standards internal affairs matter he’s ever seen in the force.

“This is a painful and unsettling moment. It needs to be addressed openly, and it needs to addressed honestly,” Demkiw said. “The allegations against seven Toronto police members and one retired member are deeply disappointing.”

Demkiw says he is calling for an independent review to determine how this was able to happen. He says he understands that the allegations shake the foundation of trust the people place in their police.

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow called for systemic changes, adding that Chief Demkiw must earn back trust by rooting out officers who have committed crimes.