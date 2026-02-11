© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Letitia James announces $1.75 million settlement for families of May 14 shooting victims

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:34 PM EST
New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news conference in New York May 21, 2021.
Associated Press
New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news conference in New York May 21, 2021.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office reached a $1.75 million settlement for the families of the victims of the May 14, 2022 mass shooting with gun accessory manufacturer MEAN Arms.

"Today, we are holding MEAN Arms responsible," James said.

Speaking Wednesday afternoon at the Frank E. Merriweather Library, James also said MEAN Arms must stop selling the MA Lock product in New York — the product that prevents high-capacity magazines from being attached to AR 15-style firearms but the product that, James argued, MEAN made clear could be removed.

James said packaging included "step-by-step instructions" on how to remove it from the firearm as well as posted videos online on how to remove it.

"That's just what the shooter did," James said. "He was able to fire quickly, killing 10 innocent souls, injuring three others, and causing trauma and pain to many more."

This is a developing story that will be updated from our reporter in attendance.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM BELOW
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff