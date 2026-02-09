Family and friends pay tribute to disability advocate, Natalie Barnhard-Castrogiovanni

Family, friends and community members gathered in Amherst on Saturday to honor the life of Natalie Barnhard-Castrogiovanni, a longtime advocate within the disability community who passed on January 9th. Castrogiovanni was the Founder and President of the Motion Project Foundation, which provides comprehensive spinal cord injury (SCI) treatment previously unavailable in Western New York.

While working as a physical therapist in 2004, Castrogiovanni experienced a workplace accident that caused her to have a complete spinal cord injury which left her paralyzed. With limited options for treatment and rehabilitation in the Western New York area, Castrogiovanni moved to Georgia to receive the recovery assistance she needed.

In witnessing the lack of care available to those with spinal cord injuries in her hometown and surrounding areas, Castrogiovanni was motivated to bring that level of recovery care to Western New York by first launching her Wheels with Wings Foundation that became the Motion Project Foundation. Since the inception of her earlier projects, Castrogiovanni went on to establish the Western New York Chapter of the United Spinal Association, launched the Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Rehabilitation and Recovery in 2019 and has continued to advocate for the disability community.

On Saturday, many paid tributes to her personal and professional life. Eric Alcott, Chairman on the Board of Directors for the Motion Project Foundation shared the impact Castrogiovanni had on him through the qualities she embodied.

"When I first met Natalie over 15 years ago, she described a journey she was committed to taking that eventually was realized with the opening of her center on that journey, Natalie taught me many things, faith, vision, courage and hope," shared Alcott.

Her mother, Mary Lynn Barnhard shared personal memories of Castrogiovanni that captured her character from a mother's perspective and gave a glimpse into the intimate side of her life.

"She often said she was perfect, perfectly imperfect, and that's a testament to her faith in her human spirit. In fact, she was a force of nature from the very beginning, she didn't wait for the world to be ready for her. She was born in the hallway on the way to the delivery room," recounted Barnhard.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR Steven Castrogiovanni pays tribute to his wife, Natalie Barnhard-Castrogiovanni at her service.

Despite initial feelings of being unable to accomplish her goals due to her paralysis, Castrogiovanni was a force of nature and succeeded in redefining SCI care and advocacy on a national level, even receiving the Finn Buller's 2021 Advocate of the Year award from United Spinal Association Roll on Capitol Hill event.

Alcott shared with mourners how Castrogiovanni attained self-realization after one particular moment. He recalled, "The day Natalie and Scott Bieler surprised, three-year-old Evelyn with a custom-made adaptive hand cycle bike, Natalie commented..."I think through my journey, I don't need my physical abilities to help. And once I came to a place of true acceptance, I felt this freedom where I was no longer a prisoner in my wheelchair."

With her goals realigned and motivated by her faith, vision and courage to create change in her community, the beloved advocate chose to live up to her extraordinary purpose instead of being diminished by her experiences.

Castrogiovanni’s memory and impact will continue to live on in the programs and resources she created for the Western New York disability community and by her example of resilience, courage, vision and power.

