DMV offices statewide are about to shut down for days to allow a tech upgrade

Beginning this Friday, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will shut down operations statewide for several days, as it undergoes a large-scale technology upgrade.

To make it happen, DMV offices throughout the state will close Friday afternoon and remain closed for several days, into the middle of next week. Mobile bureaus will also be closed during this span.

“This is a major, major modernization system upgrade, and it will improve customer service and streamline operationsm,” said Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, who joined Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski to announce the change – and warn customers that if they’re in need to services before this weekend, they’d best act fast to get an appointment.

“This long-planned state upgrade will significantly improve how we serve our residents. We encourage customers to plan ahead and schedule appointments in advance.” said Jastrzemski.

Erie County Auto Bureaus will close Friday, February 13 beginning at noon, while DMV offices throughout the state will be closed by 2 p.m. that day. The DMV will remain closed until Wednesday, February 18, during which time the new technology will be installed.

“And when we open up on February 18 at our normally scheduled hours, it will be only by appointment,” Kearns said. “Appointments will be required for all in-person visits at all of our branch offices, February 18 through 20. We’re going to be ensuring that the new system is processing properly, but you will need a reservation. We will not be taking walk-ins those three days.”

The process will include the transfer of an estimated 30 million files into the new system. Kearns says when the new system is up and running, customers notice and enjoy the difference.

“Some people come in for multiple transactions, and they have to complete the one transaction, make a payment, complete the transaction, make a payment. They will be able to do all transactions under one payment with fewer delays. So, the online options will be more complete, and people could do more transactions from home,” he told BTPM.

To arrange an appointment at any of the Erie County offices, you may visit erie.gov/clerk or by call 716-858-8864, weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thursday when calls are taken up to 7 p.m. Appointments in Niagara County can be made online at any time at dmvappointment.as.me or by visiting the Niagara County Clerk's website at niagaracounty.gov.