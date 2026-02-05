Muralist Casey Milbrand Debuts New Project and Initiative in One-Night Only Event

After a decade of creating some of the most memorable murals that have brought life, color and revenue to the streets of Buffalo, muralist Casey Milbrand prepares to screen his latest project, I Just Want You To Know Who I Am, at North Park Theatre.

The special one-night event is a celebration of Milbrand’s decade long commitment to shaping Buffalo’s public art landscape and gives a behind the scenes look at the creation of his 2019 Goo Goo Dolls’ inspired mural, IRIS.

Held in conjunction with Music is Art, the screening also coincides with the launch of Milbrand’s newest initiative, Murals Give Back. Driven by a mission to show that murals can have a life beyond their walls, Milbrand’s latest philanthropic endeavor seeks to provide funding for music and creative programming throughout the Buffalo community.

“So I created different campaigns for years to raise money. I worked with Step Out Buffalo and other organizations, and as I was creating this documentary, Murals Give Back just kind of became an idea that came out of it," shares Milbrand. "It's basically my way to connect charities, nonprofits and small businesses with art that is meaningful. And instead of just painting a mural on the wall, those murals will actually raise funding for the community.”

No stranger to fundraising for the Queen City, the “Greetings from Buffalo” muralist has previously raised over $40,000 with his murals for local charities and community initiatives.

With his newest release he plans to show even more love for the city he now calls home. “This night is my love letter to Buffalo,” says Milbrand. “It’s a way to say thank you to the city and the people who have supported my work, and to show how public art can continue to give back.”

Community members are invited to arrive early tomorrow night, February 6th, with doors opening at 6pm for a welcome hour and artist conversation that will precede the screening scheduled for 7pm.