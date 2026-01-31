Boil order issued for Village of Fredonia residents and businesses

Residents and businesses in the Village of Fredonia were issued an order Friday evening to boil their water and conserve it until further notice.

According to a written statement issued by state officials, "inadequately treated water has entered the water mains due to a treatment issue at the plant, and a water main break has caused water levels in the system to decrease rapidly."

Any water to be used for cooking or drinking should be boiled for at least three minutes and allowed to cool before it is consumed. Residents are also advised that for conservation purposes, they should turn off the faucet while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes. Only run the dishwasher or clothes washer when full.

A timeline was not set for then the boil order would be lifted. Residents or business owners with questions may call the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307. Facilities with a Chautauqua County Health Department permit may call the Health Department directly at (716) 753-4481.