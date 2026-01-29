ECMC announces layoffs, furloughs for 2026

Erie County Medical Center has announced layoffs and furloughs for 2026.

The hospital will reduce its workforce by 3%, or 150 employees this year, mostly in non-clinical areas. All non-union employees will also take a one week furlough during 2026.

"Despite this very difficult decision, ECMC has not closed programs, but has made targeted reductions in services to meet patient demands and our financial realities," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital cites "inadequate reimbursements" from public and private payers, including reduced reimbursements from Medicaid cuts, as one of the reasons for the staffing reductions. The hospital also says inflation and other financial challenges fueled the decision.